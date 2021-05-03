Women's Lifestyle Expo returns to Palmerston North on May 22 and 23

A chance to experience new tastes is one of the highlights of the Women's Lifestyle Expo. Photo / Supplied

A chance to experience new tastes is one of the highlights of the Women's Lifestyle Expo. Photo / Supplied

The Palmerston North Women's Lifestyle Expo brings together about 140 of the best lifestyle companies under one roof on May 22 and 23.

Whether you are looking for the perfect gift for a friend or family member with the unique range of artisan craft and giftware, after a bit of pampering for yourself, or need to stock up on your eco-friendly essentials, you can be sure you'll find what you need, NZME event director Renee Murray says.

The best of local companies will be exhibiting at the expo, alongside national companies that will travel to Palmerston North especially for the event.

"It's been incredible seeing our communities coming together to support local," Murray says.

"We are so pleased to be able to hold events here in New Zealand and provide an opportunity for Kiwi businesses and local Manawatū companies to connect with thousands of women.

"We have always been well supported by the community and this year we encourage the people of Manawatū to attend the show and support Kiwi businesses after what has been a deeply challenging year for many."

Murray says it has been great to see women of all ages and from all walks of life visit previous expos, from teenagers and young women, to mothers and grandmothers, and friends simply enjoying one another's company.

The Craft Zone will include artisan crafters from all over New Zealand with products such as soaps and beauty products, jewellery, original art, and home decor.

Appreciating that shopping, tasting, trying and testing can be hard work, the Taste Zone will be on hand to offer pick-me-ups, tasty treats and bites to keep you going.



The Details

What: Women's Lifestyle Expo

When: Saturday, May 22, 10am-5pm; Sunday, May 23, 10am-4pm

Where: Fly Palmy Arena

Tickets: Available on GrabOne now (two tickets for $10), or at the door all weekend for $10 each. Children under 12 are free.