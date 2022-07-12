Major Mike Cavanagh, from Linton Military Camp, answers questions from New Zealand Women's Army Corps Association members. Photo / Judith Lacy

It was around 1970 and Barbara Goldstone was bored.

As the duty officer in the Women's Royal Army, Corps she had to stay in barracks at Linton Military Camp while the other women went out for the night. Her job was to make sure they came in on time and there was "no nonsense ie. males".

Her barracks were right beneath the big water tower.

"Another girl and I decided we were a bit bored so decided to climb up to the top of the water tower and have a look out of the top."

But they were spotted by a duty officer and were put on charge to go before the commander. Luckily, he was going out with their boss.

"We asked her to sweet-talk him into not putting us on a charge, which she managed to do but we got a high ranking telling off."

After 20 years at Linton, she joined the air force.

Goldstone, who lives in Palmerston North, is the president of the New Zealand Women's Army Corps Association. Nearly 100 people attended a three-day reunion in the city this month celebrating 80 years of women's service in the New Zealand Army.

Laughter and memories were key features of the reunion. Pictured are Eda Cunningham (left), Barbara Goldstone, Anne Pretorius, Catherine Stolte and her daughter Juliana Stolte. Photo / Judith Lacy

A highlight was a guided tour of Linton camp by Major Mike Cavanagh. He answered a steady stream of questions about what is y called now and is x still here. These were intermingled with comments about how times have changed.

The water tower - or mushroom - is still there though, helping the former corps members get their bearings.

One former servicewoman recalled watching the moon landing on TV in the Q store, while another spoke of the 5pm retreat ceremony she would try to avoid.

One mused about if every weatherboard on the old picture theatre could tell a story, another if palm trees could talk.

Martha Nathan, who is about to turn 92, was honoured during the reunion. She joined the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in 1949 and is the association's oldest member.

Nathan was posted to Papakura and her duties included working on the 1951 waterfront dispute. "A wonderful woman who gave of her all," Goldstone says.

Lyn Riley from Masterton at the reunion. The former women's army corps members enjoyed morning tea at the Warrant Officers and Sergeants Mess at Linton. Photo / Judith Lacy

The auxiliary corps was renamed the New Zealand Women's Royal Army Corps in 1952.

The corps was disbanded in 1977 with the incorporation of servicewomen into the mainstream of the army.

The Dictionary of New Zealand Biography records the army accepted women into its ranks in July 1942 with the establishment of the auxiliary corps.

During World War II, members served as drivers, radio operators and signallers, as well as in welfare and clerical sections. Some trained for coastal and anti-aircraft defence work and were part of artillery units.

At the end of the war an official report stated: "It is generally acknowledged that during the war, the WAAC proved its worth. Apart from their value in replacing men, it was found that in certain tasks, women were superior to men."