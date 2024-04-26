This South Island skink received treatment at Wildbase Hospital in Palmerston North. Photo / David Wiltshire

For the past 21 years, Wildbase Hospital in Palmerston North has been caring for New Zealand’s rare and endangered wildlife, treating almost 7000 patients.

Wildbase provides treatment and support to sick and injured native wildlife, administering medical and surgical care to enable the animals’ full recovery and safe return to the wild.

The Massey facility has treated 138 wildlife species. Each of the 110 bird species, 25 reptile species, two bat species and one amphibian species required unique nutrition, physiology and habitat needs.

Professor Brett Gartrell says it’s been a privilege to play a role in improving the lives of so many native wildlife.

“This milestone is a testament to the remarkable work that has only been made possible through significant collaborations and strong partnerships with like-minded organisations, as well as the unwavering dedication of our hospital team.

“Wildbase is a charitable organisation that relies on donations to help fund our work, so we couldn’t do any of this without the support of the public. Together, we have made a profound impact on the conservation of our unique fauna.”

The most frequent flyer award for bird species goes to the kererū, followed by kāhu (swamp harrier) and pararā (broad-billed prions)

While less common than their avian counterparts, reptiles, too, make up the patient numbers, with some of the nationally endangered reptiles treated including Otago skinks, rough geckos, grand skinks and internationally endangered green sea turtles. The most common of all the reptiles treated at Wildbase is the tuatara.

The team have a history of providing groundbreaking procedures to provide the best chance of survival for threatened species. Most notably was in 2019, when Wildbase successfully completed a world-first brain surgery on a young kākāpō chick after it was found to have development issues affecting its skull. The pioneering surgery adapted surgical techniques from humans and other mammals to provide the kākāpō chick, one of only 144 left in the world, a chance at a healthy life.

In 2019, Wildbase successfully carried out a world-first brain surgery on young kākāpō chick Epsy 1B. Photo / David Wiltshire

Other highlights of Wildbase’s work include providing optometrist support for a ruru with a head injury, the removal of an entire plastic spoon plus the remnants of a balloon and various other plastics from the stomach of a pāngurunguru (giant petrel), and helping a kiwi chick be successfully removed from its shell after hatching complications.

The hospital, led by academic avian veterinarians Professor Gartrell and Dr Megan Jolly, serves as a teaching and research facility. It provides hands-on experience in wildlife medicine and husbandry to assist in the clinical training of Massey vet students, international students, postgraduate veterinarians and other vet professionals from around the motu.

“As we celebrate 21 years of Wildbase, it’s incredible to look back and see how much we have been able to achieve,” Gartrell said.

“Our efforts and our commitment have only strengthened, and we will continue this vital work of providing critical care, ongoing research and education initiatives to help safeguard our nation’s living taonga for generations to come.”

To support the work of Wildbase Hospital, people can donate to the Wildbase Research Fund via the Massey University Foundation.




















