“Wesley has already made a massive contribution to and impact on Manawatū Rugby and rugby in the Manawatū province through his previous coaching roles. He is fully committed to our rugby community and elevating our performance and pathway programmes.

“The community want a local coach who understands our people and province to lead the Turbos and performance and pathway programmes, and Wesley Clarke is that person.”

Clarke has a history with the Manawatū Rugby Union, having served as Turbos manager before taking on the forwards coach role from 2011 to 2013, helping guide the team to the Championship final in 2011.

He was head coach of the Manawatū Cyclones in 2009 and 2013 and coached the Manawatū women’s sevens side title to back-to-back national finals, including the title in 2016.

At international level, Clarke served as an assistant coach with the Black Ferns from 2015 to 2022. He played a significant role in the team’s 2017 and 2022 World Cup triumphs.

He was also assistant coach of the New Zealand Under-20 men’s team in 2023 and coached the Hurricanes Poua in the inaugural season of Super Rugby Aupiki in 2022.

Clarke will officially start in the role in mid-June 2025 after finishing his commitments with Kobe. In the interim, he will be working closely with the Manawatū Rugby Union’s performance team management to ensure plans are in place to support players and programmes in the lead-up to the season.

He will also return to the province in the lead-up to his start date to ensure plans are on track.

Clarke’s family is based in Manawatū, so he will be living here for the entirety of his tenure.

“I am really excited about taking on this role, especially about working in a community that has given me so much. I have had great coaching experiences since last being involved with the Turbos and I cannot wait to apply the lessons from those experiences here in the Manawatū,” he said.

“I am especially looking forward to contributing to the wider rugby community as we build strong foundations for the Turbos and Cyclones.”

The incumbent coach, Mike Rogers, announced earlier this year that he would be standing down at the end of this season for family reasons.