Haihong Liu (violin), Zhongxian Jin (viola), and Robert Ibell (cello) are the Aroha Trio, who are playing in Palmy on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Strengthening and redevelopment of Pathways Presbyterian Church at St Andrew’s in Church St is finished, and the church is open again for worship and community events.

On Wednesday, the Aroha Trio from Wellington are giving their time and talents in a fundraising concert for the venue. Covid within their ranks necessitated the postponement of the November concert.

The performers are Haihong Liu — violin, Zhongxian Jin — viola, and Robert Ibell — cello. They will present serenades by Dohnányi and Beethoven, a trio movement by Schubert, and a short work from 2021 by Aotearoa composer Salina Fisher. A 20th-century string trio by Jean Françaix will complete the programme.

The trio are also members of the Aroha Quartet. Acclaimed as demonstrating “accomplished brilliance, soulfulness and sublime intensity in perfect balance and tonal unity” (The Dominion Post), the Aroha String Quartet is firmly established as one of New Zealand’s finest chamber music ensembles.

The Aroha players perform regularly around New Zealand, including concerts for Chamber Music New Zealand.

Overseas trips have seen them participate in the prestigious International Summer Academy in Austria in 2010, give concerts and masterclasses in China in 2010 and 2013, and perform at the Huntington Music Festival in Australia in 2011.

Pathways Presbyterian Church events manager Roy Tankersley says the sanctuary area at St Andrew’s has been moved forward into the nave with the addition of ramped access down the north aisle. Pews have been replaced with linkable individual seats and all the sanctuary furnishings are easily movable, providing community groups with flexibility when staging events. A new sound system, stage lighting, and video monitors are other enhancements.

The Aroha Trio have played at St Andrew’s before and are keen to try the refurbished venue.

The Details

What: Aroha Trio

When: December 7, 7pm

Where: St Andrew’s in Church St

Entry: By donation, suggested $20