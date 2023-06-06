Liam Furey studied at the New Zealand School of Music, under the piano tutorage of Jian Liu and the composition tutorage of Michael Norris.

Wellington musician Liam Furey, described as a young pianist to watch, plays in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Furey started lessons in Wellington with Gillian Bibby at 13, learning piano and the basics of composition. Thanks to Bibby’s teachings, Furey frequently won prizes at local Insitute of Registered Music Teachers piano competitions and won the Senior Composition Prize for Chamber Music NZ’s 2016 Secondary School Contest.

Before graduating with a Bachelor of Music with Honours in 2022, Furey performed for a number of internationally acclaimed pianists in masterclasses.

The programme for his Globe Theatre recital is called Lineages. Furey performs music by Chopin, Mozart, Schonberg, Bach and Franck, in a journey of musical connections.

Each item presented connects in some stylistic way to each succeeding piece. Furey’s performance makes clear the ways in which the quite different styles presented in the programme are all part of a lineage.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: Sunday, June 11, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: Koha, recommended from $5



