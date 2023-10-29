The Klezmer Rebs capture the true klezmer spirit with songs of joy, sorrow and rebellion.

Eight-piece Wellington band Klezmer Rebs returns to Palmerston North on Saturday to play at the Hokowhitu Bowling Club.

Formed in 2002, Klezmer Rebs mostly plays klezmer music, an engaging style of world/folk music born out of the Yiddish/Jewish culture of Eastern Europe in the 1800s and 1900s. Klezmer then went to America and in the early 1900s began to fuse with jazz and swing.

Bent Horseshoe promoter Steve Tolley says the Klezmers have played for them many times before and it is always a great toe-tapping evening.

“Because of their style of music, it is something that a lot of you will never have seen before but rest assured you are in for a great evening and you will be surprised just how many of the songs you recognise.”

The Details

What: Klezmer Rebs

When: Saturday, November 4, 7.30pm

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Tickets: $30 at the door