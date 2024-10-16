The Cattlestops line-up before a gig in 2022 was Andrew, James, Ross and Wayne.

The Cattlestops are returning to Hokowhitu Bowling Club in Palmerston North next week with a new line-up playing the same songs.

The band has had a few different members since forming on the Kāpiti Coast in 2004. There will be three of the original members playing, this time with the addition of Wayne Mason of Fourmyula fame on keyboard.

In the early days, The Cattlestops focused on a country-rock and Western swing repertoire consisting mostly of original songs penned by bass player James Cameron and guitarist Andrew London.

Legendary Hamilton County Bluegrass Band fiddle player Colleen Trenwith provided a signature sound which, combined with fiery lead guitarist Dave Berry and drummer Evan Williams, can be heard on two albums; 2005′s Cattlestoppin and 2007′s Back to Rosetta Rd. Trenwith died in 2021.