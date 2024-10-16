The latter contributed significantly to the soundtrack of locally-shot feature film Second Hand Wedding and was nominated as a finalist for Country Album of the Year.
The band played constantly around the lower North Island, at arts and music festivals around New Zealand and the Norfolk Island Country Festival in 2007.
The Cattlestops went into recess around 2009 when Trenwith moved to the USA to study, and later to teach bluegrass music at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.
Cameron and London continued doing the odd gig together and, late in 2015, began writing and recording again with a lineup of musicians they had been collaborating loosely with for some time.
This included Mason (keyboard), Ross McDermott (steel guitar), Lance Philip (drums) and guitarist Nick Granville.
The album Dance in the Rain shows both songwriters in pensive and occasionally nostalgic mood, with genres ranging from rural acoustic country and J.J. Cale-style “swamp” grooves to driving blues and country rock reminiscent of B.B King and the Allman Brothers.
In late 2024 they reunited with original drummer Williams, and are playing mostly as a four-piece with local legend Mason on keys, relishing their back catalogue of original western swing and Americana-influenced originals, with a smattering of rhythm and blues and country rock classics.
The much-anticipated bowling club gig was slotted in at the request of London so they can get together to celebrate the three recent recordings just have a good time playing some great music.
Who: The Cattlestops
Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club
When: Thursday, October 24
What time: 7.30pm
How much: $25