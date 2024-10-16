Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

Wayne Mason on keys as The Cattlestops return to Hokowhitu Bowling Club

Manawatu Guardian
2 mins to read
The Cattlestops line-up before a gig in 2022 was Andrew, James, Ross and Wayne.

The Cattlestops line-up before a gig in 2022 was Andrew, James, Ross and Wayne.

The Cattlestops are returning to Hokowhitu Bowling Club in Palmerston North next week with a new line-up playing the same songs.

The band has had a few different members since forming on the Kāpiti Coast in 2004. There will be three of the original members playing, this time with the addition of Wayne Mason of Fourmyula fame on keyboard.

In the early days, The Cattlestops focused on a country-rock and Western swing repertoire consisting mostly of original songs penned by bass player James Cameron and guitarist Andrew London.

Legendary Hamilton County Bluegrass Band fiddle player Colleen Trenwith provided a signature sound which, combined with fiery lead guitarist Dave Berry and drummer Evan Williams, can be heard on two albums; 2005′s Cattlestoppin and 2007′s Back to Rosetta Rd. Trenwith died in 2021.

Andrew London.
Andrew London.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The latter contributed significantly to the soundtrack of locally-shot feature film Second Hand Wedding and was nominated as a finalist for Country Album of the Year.

The band played constantly around the lower North Island, at arts and music festivals around New Zealand and the Norfolk Island Country Festival in 2007.

The Cattlestops went into recess around 2009 when Trenwith moved to the USA to study, and later to teach bluegrass music at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

Cameron and London continued doing the odd gig together and, late in 2015, began writing and recording again with a lineup of musicians they had been collaborating loosely with for some time.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This included Mason (keyboard), Ross McDermott (steel guitar), Lance Philip (drums) and guitarist Nick Granville.

The album Dance in the Rain shows both songwriters in pensive and occasionally nostalgic mood, with genres ranging from rural acoustic country and J.J. Cale-style “swamp” grooves to driving blues and country rock reminiscent of B.B King and the Allman Brothers.

In late 2024 they reunited with original drummer Williams, and are playing mostly as a four-piece with local legend Mason on keys, relishing their back catalogue of original western swing and Americana-influenced originals, with a smattering of rhythm and blues and country rock classics.

The much-anticipated bowling club gig was slotted in at the request of London so they can get together to celebrate the three recent recordings just have a good time playing some great music.

Who: The Cattlestops

Where: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

When: Thursday, October 24

What time: 7.30pm

How much: $25

Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian