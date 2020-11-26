Wāhine Māori Refuge would like donations for whānau

Te Roopu Whakaruruhau o Nga Wāhine Māori manager Naomi Ogg (right) with volunteer Margaret McKenzie.

Te Roopu Whakaruruhau o Ngā Wāhine Māori Refuge (TRWONWMR) manager Naomi Ogg has volunteer help from Margaret McKenzie who will collect donations to help whānau who come to the refuge safe house.

Ogg, who has been the manager at TRWONWMR for two years, says whānau arrive with what they stand up in.

TRWONWMR would like donations of quality household goods; pots, saucepans, sets of dinnerware, sets of plastic containers; quality bedding and linen that includes towels, tea towels and pillows; quality children's clothing for all ages up to teens; teen boys' clothing; new underwear for all ages; pens, photocopy paper, felts, colour pencils, scrap books, non-perishable food items, and cleaning products.

White vinegar and baking soda for cleaning is also acceptable which covers the choices for the women who come to the safe house.

"It is the TRWONWMR kawa that when the whānau come to us, the whare is clean and a place of calm."

Ogg says donations for new underwear means the women at TRWONWMR can go and buy the items when required.

Teen boys' clothing can be hoodies, sweaters and pants.

Ogg says the whānau who come to them come in waves, and they are expecting an increase coming up to Christmas.

She also said people who are homeless come to them, and although it is outside their prescribed help, TRWONWMR will advocate for them at the appropriate agencies.

McKenzie, a member of Inner Wheel, was in the group when Ogg came to speak.

She decided to volunteer for TRWONWMR and will collect the donated goods.

"I have a station wagon and it's ideal for pickup," McKenzie says.

Ogg says, "Please do not leave any donations at our office, Margaret will come and collect them."

Te Roopu Whakaruruhau o Nga Wāhine Māori, 7 Edgeware St, phone 06 356 7985 to contact for donations to be collected.

The crisis line: 0800 REFUGE (733843)