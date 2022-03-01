Suzanne Pedersen says there is always the opportunity for anyone to volunteer in some form or donate to a cause they support - even if they don't have a car. Photo / Judith Lacy

Volunteering is a way of life for Suzanne Pedersen.

"I believe everyone can do it in some form and it just enriches your life."

At Volunteer Central's Volunteer Recognition Event last year, her work as a friendship buddy for Mash Trust's friendship service was recognised.

For about two years she was buddied with Wayne who has an intellectual disability, uses a wheelchair and lives in a residential home. They would go for walks or Pedersen would read to him, give him a head massage or hang out. "Just sit and be with him, it doesn't have to be exciting it was just being there."

Pedersen says as a friendship buddy she got to hang out with people she didn't usually get to. "It was a really cool opportunity to get to know somebody with a disability and get to understand them."

Wayne is non-verbal so Pedersen had to find other ways to communicate with him such as eye contact and touch.

"That was a huge learning opportunity and way out of my comfort zone; that was a really cool opportunity to learn how to communicate with someone in a different way."

She realised she had to shift her focus from herself and alter her communication expectations to just going along at Wayne's pace and his style of communication.

During lockdown she sent Wayne cards and painted him a rock with the message "life is better with friends" as ways of saying she was thinking about him.

The Rongotea woman says volunteering gives her connection and enjoyment and it's good for her mental health.

"It really gives you purpose, it changes your thinking, it changes the way you think about your own life, and it takes your thinking away from your own life and stresses. You end up replacing that with something good that supports other people."

Pedersen believes it is more a blessing to give than to receive or take all the time. It doesn't matter where or how, there is always the opportunity for anyone to volunteer in some form or donate to a cause they support.

People are too busy being busy and putting time aside to volunteer is important, she says.

She thinks people end up always working or become quite absorbed in their own life and problems, but thinking about other people and how you can make a difference in their lives is a cool thing to do.

Pedersen suggests people go to Volunteer Central as they can just walk in there and say they want to volunteer but don't know how. They don't have to figure it out themselves.

The full-time administrator volunteers for the church she attends plus another one.

+ INFO Nominations for the 2022 Volunteer Recognition Event close on April 15. For details email info@volunteercentral.nz, ring 06 354 6027 or complete the nomination form.