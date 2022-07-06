Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association volunteer Matt Keen is acknowledged by Volunteer Central manager Kate Aplin. Manawatū District Mayor Helen Worboys looks on. Photo / Kim Sargent Photography

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

You should never question the value of volunteers - Noah's Ark was built by volunteers while the Titanic was built by professionals.

This was one of the many jokes Palmerston North town crier Lyal Brenton made while hosting the ninth Volunteer Recognition Event covering Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua last month.

The event is organised by Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central, which has about 120 member organisations and 1500 registered volunteers. Last year there were 17 recipients but this year the number has grown to 32 - 30 volunteers, one business and one organisation.

Manawatū District mayor Helen Worboys said volunteering was at the heart of any successful community. Volunteering measures its success by the feel-good factor.

She told the recipients their efforts help make our communities a fantastic place to live.

Some people want it to happen, some wish it to happen, volunteers make it happen.

"You are our community angels."

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Walden was at his first volunteer recognition event.

He said as mayor it is a privilege to see firsthand the difference volunteers make.

As a proud Rotarian for 35 years, the principle of service was not new to him but he was continually blown away by the work of volunteers.

"You definitely make this region a better place and we sincerely thank you for it."

Pam Good (Skills4Living), Glenys McHutchon (Skills4Living), Jill Spicer (Red Cross), and Toni Ferris (Palmerston North Community Patrol) were among the recipients. Photo / Kim Sargent Photography

The recipients were:

Alison McPherson - Age Concern PN & Districts

Grant Perry - City Mission Palmerston North

Shirley Byron - City Mission Palmerston North

Anita Weber – English Language Partners Palmerston North and Red Cross - Pathways to Settlement / Migration Team

Mariana Alletson - English Language Partners Palmerston North

Vicky Forgie - Manawatū River Source to Sea

Josie Brennan - Environment Network Manawatū

Beth Lew - Manawatū Food Action Network

Lance Pedersen - Foxton Beach Community Health Shuttle

Andi Leipst - Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association

Matt Keen - Manawatū Lesbian and Gay Rights Association

Charlotte Tichbon - Manawatū Toy Library Association

Sheen Yee Goh - Manawatū Toy Library Association

Jess Jin - Mash Trust

Kris Rutherford - Mash Trust

Louise Moss - MentorEd Charitable Trust

Vicki Brunton - MentorEd Charitable Trust

Louise Dekker - Palmerston North Community Patrol

Toni Ferris - Palmerston North Community Patrol

Jill Spicer - Red Cross

Glenys McHutchon - Skills4Living

Pam Good - Skills4Living

Patricia Hayes - SuperGrans Manawatū

Judy Matthews - Work Manawatū

Beverley Dowling - NZ Animal Evacuation

Kylie Tamakaha - independent volunteer

Alana Blair – SuperGrans Manawatū

Umesh Ravji – Digits Charitable Trust

Mel Reeves - Horowhenua Kāpiti Pay it Forward Group

Kelly Fox - Traffic Updates Horowhenua Kāpiti Wellington

Booth's Transport was nominated by Mash Trust for making Harlen's dream of sitting in and driving in a huge truck come true.

Menzshed Manawatū was nominated by the Manawatū Toy Library Association for fixing toys and fashioning replacements for missing parts.