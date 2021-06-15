Volunteer Central's recognition event celebrates selflessness

English Language Partners volunteer home tutors Kathy Patrick (second from left) and Lynne Dann with staff Jess Yap (left) and Sue Jenkins (right). Photo / Kim Sargent Photography

English Language Partners volunteer home tutors Kathy Patrick (second from left) and Lynne Dann with staff Jess Yap (left) and Sue Jenkins (right). Photo / Kim Sargent Photography

From governance to advising, to tutoring and being a buddy, 18 individuals and one business were recognised at Volunteer Central's eighth Volunteer Recognition Event.

The brunch for Manawatū and Horowhenua volunteers was held in Palmerston North last Friday, the first time it has been run in the morning.

Guest speaker Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere said at Queen's Birthday weekend he did a little bit of volunteering himself, going to the East Coast to cover Kiri Allan's electorate work. Allan, the MP for East Coast, is battling cervical cancer.

Utikere said as a society we often take volunteerism for granted and often underestimate the impact volunteering has in our community.

Volunteering makes people happy - both the volunteers and those who benefit from it. It also means we can get a lot of mahi done.

Utikere reflected on his own journey as a volunteer, including being a JP.

Palmerston North's Kay Coles has volunteered for Blind Low Vision NZ for 29 years. Photo / Kim Sargent Photography

Horowhenua District councillor Victoria Kaye-Simmons said volunteering is a huge part of Aotearoa's culture, something that became more evident during last year's lockdown when volunteers delivered food and medication.

She thanked the volunteers for being selfless, giving and choosing to make a difference.

Digits Charitable Trust digital adviser Chi Hang Lam receives his recognition pack from Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere. Looking on is Brian Finch. Photo / Kim Sargent Photography

The volunteers recognised were:

Brian Finch, editor and educator, Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge

Chi Hang Lam, digital adviser, Digits Charitable Trust

Lynne Dann, home tutor, English Language Partners

Jeremy Parry, data entry, Manawatū Tenants Union

Tui Robinson, library assistant, Manawatū Toy Library

Julie Stewart, mentor, SuperGrans Mananwatū

Chuda Ghimire, refugee support, Manawatū Multicultural Council

Kay Coles, chairwoman, Blind Low Vision NZ

Chrys Cabraal, mentor, Mentor Ed

Eleanor Ranson, peer support leader, Age Concern

Suzanne Pedersen, friendship buddy, Mash Trust

Roland Riddell, families tutor, Digits Charitable Trust

Kathy Simpson, founder and co-ordinator, Starlight - St Matthew's Church

Rebecca Driessen, library assistant, Manawatū Toy Library

Jocelyn Goodman, mentor, Mentor Ed

Tracey Sullivan, mentor, SuperGrans Manawatū

Kathy Patrick, home tutor, English Language Partners

Rita Cull, Skills4Living

Viv and Kevan from Viv's Kitchen in Sanson were recognised for their role as a Mash Trust business buddy. Each fortnight, a member of the Mash Trust Friendship Centre visits them at the cafe, is made to feel special and helps make coffee and pies.