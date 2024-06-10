Volunteer Recognition Event recipients included (from left) Andi Leipst (Malga), Lyn Eades (Manchester House Senior Hub), Melissa Standish (Malgra) and Nikki Maw (Parafed Manawatū). Photo / Judith Lacy

Edna Hansen’s commitment to the sport she loves is staggering. She has volunteered with Netball Manawatū for more than 50 years and can be found in the control room on Mondays, Saturdays, and tournament days.

Hansen was one of 54 volunteers from Manawatū, Horowhenua and Tararua acknowledged at Whatunga Tūao Volunteer Central’s 11th annual Volunteer Recognition Event. Two groups were also recognised last Friday at the breakfast held at Distinction Palmerston North Hotel and Conference Centre.

“Edna has a wealth of knowledge of all the clubs, coaches, players, and umpires involved at Netball Manawatū due to her lengthy involvement with netball,” her citation says.

Kalwyn Pereka has volunteered for Palmerston North Street Van since 2000. “He has a big heart for people on the street as he connects with them in a gentle way and generously gives them food,” Pereka’s citation says.

“He has a good sense of humour that is infectious and would keep a sleepy volunteer awake in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

In 2008, Hern Teo-Sherrell began running training courses for new volunteers at Palmerston North Citizens Advice Bureau.

“Hern conducts all her training sessions with empathy and fun, humorous anecdotes, and quizzes. Hern’s attention to detail ensures that the training sessions she organises are timely, relevant and up to date.”

The tables were turned for Norelle Ward, who founded Volunteer Resource Centre Manawatū & Districts in 2010 and used to run the volunteer awards.

Ward was a founding member of Dress for Success Palmerston North and spent numerous hours liaising with Dress for Success Worldwide in New York and the New Zealand delegate to get the charity off the ground.

“The amount of paperwork and forms that she completed would fill a small forest. Her endless hours of dedication and support have melded our organisation into what it is today.”

Stu and Phyllis Schwartz have been involved with Speladd New Zealand since it began in 1999. Their citation says the couple’s devotion and support have been priceless.

They have managed, planned, donated to and contributed to all the fundraising art auctions. The Schwartzs have served on the committee and Phyllis has provided and produced resources for those who learn differently.

“They have worked tirelessly to promote Speladd and still drive around with the charity’s logo on their car. Stu’s contacts and networks have resulted in radio interviews, news articles, presentations and donations of thousands of dollars of artworks for the fundraising auctions, and grant donations.”

Volunteer Recognition Event recipients included (from left) Stu and Phyllis Schwartz (Speladd New Zealand), Ruth Champion (Feilding and District Art Society), and Kerry Osborne (Palmerston North Street Van). Photo / Judith Lacy

Malcolm Burns applied to volunteer at Palmerston North City Library in 2002. Initially, he did shelf checking and tidying. For more than seven years, Burns has volunteered in the heritage team, inputting information into a computer database.

“Our records indicate that from the earliest days, he rarely misses a week,” the citation says. “He contacted us frequently during the Covid lockdown period, asking to come back as soon as possible.”

Volunteer Central chairman Chris Atherton said the organisation has 1653 active volunteers on its books with an average age of 47. The youngest volunteer is 9 and the oldest 98.

Volunteer Central has 163 member organisations, a 36 per cent increase over the past two years.

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith thanked Volunteer Central for keeping the wonderful Kiwi tradition of volunteering alive in the city.

There were limits to what the city council could afford or supply. Volunteering is a way to fill these gaps. The council’s vision of small-city benefits, big-city ambition would not be achievable without volunteers, he said.

It was Manawatū District councillor Alison Short’s first Volunteer Recognition Event. The presentation of certificates and goodie bags had not begun yet the number of recipients had already knocked her socks off.

Volunteering was a great way to meet people, make new friends and learn new skills. It was rewarding contributing to the community by helping others.

The other Manawatū recipients were Kerry Osborne, Palmerston North Street Van; Val Beatty, Te Whare Koha; Jane Mooney, Te Whare Koha; Robyn Douglas, Manawatū Pars; Harriet Mitchell, Manawatū Pars; Karen Stothart, New Zealand Red Cross; Sandra Greenall, Big Brothers Big Sisters Manawatū; Gary Clark, Big Brothers Big Sisters Manawatū; Graeme Duncan, City Mission Palmerston North; Rosemary Barsanti, City Mission Palmerston North; Claire Culley, SuperGrans Manawatū; Angela Tracey, SuperGrans Manawatū; Kathriona Benvie, Age Concern Palmerston North & Districts; Tama Beazer, Digits Charitable Trust; Nikki Maw, Parafed Manawatū; Conrad Ryan, Basketball Manawatū; Kathleen Stephens, Manawatū Multicultural Council; Nina Kirschbaum, Manawatū Multicultural Council; Linda Liggins, Netball Manawatū; Kate Bethwaite, Palmerston North Girls’ High School PTA; Nikki McEwan, Palmerston North Girls’ High School PTA; Liz Connelly; Parentline Manawatū; Sue Cranston, Parentline Manawatū; Melissa Standish, Malgra; Andi Leipst, Malgra; Nadine Richardson, Malgra; Vonnie Sterritt, Feilding and District Art Society; Ruth Champion, Feilding and District Art Society; Jenine Scoon, Manawatū Softball Association; Fiona Burke, Feilding Gymnastics; Lyn Eades, Manchester House Senior Hub; Graeme Eaton, English Language Partners; Shelly Newson, English Language Partners; St John Feilding Health Shuttle volunteers; Christine Edge, Feilding Music Society; HeyJoung Choi, Palmerston North Repair Cafe.

