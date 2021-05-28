Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play opens at Centrepoint Theatre June 10

Centrepoint's Basement Company is bringing Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play to the stage for three suspenseful nights.
Spies, murder, romance and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to
life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier
films.
With The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps, this play by Joe Landry is a triple feature complete with vintage commercials. It recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion, created through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Director Lizzie Tollemache says audiences are in for a treat.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
"This exciting, spooky show, combined with the Basement Company's fresh
approach and humour, is the perfect way to spend a cosy winter evening with
friends at the theatre."
The cast of 13 play 65 characters, equipped with their own unique motivations,
personalities and accents. All of the music and sound effects are created by
the cast live on stage.
"Our Basement Company have done a bloody good job bringing this show to
life on the Centrepoint stage, and they are ready to wrap you in suspense
and awe, in true Hitchcockian style," Tollemache says.
The Details
What: Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play
When: June 10-12, 7.30pm
Where: Centrepoint Theatre
Tickets: centrepoint.co.nz or 354 5740