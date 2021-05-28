Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play opens at Centrepoint Theatre June 10

The Basement Company cast of 13 play 65 characters in Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play. Photo / Sam Millen

Centrepoint's Basement Company is bringing Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play to the stage for three suspenseful nights.

Spies, murder, romance and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to

life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense's earlier

films.

With The Lodger, Sabotage, and The 39 Steps, this play by Joe Landry is a triple feature complete with vintage commercials. It recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence, and a devastating explosion, created through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

Director Lizzie Tollemache says audiences are in for a treat.

"This exciting, spooky show, combined with the Basement Company's fresh

approach and humour, is the perfect way to spend a cosy winter evening with

friends at the theatre."

The cast of 13 play 65 characters, equipped with their own unique motivations,

personalities and accents. All of the music and sound effects are created by

the cast live on stage.

"Our Basement Company have done a bloody good job bringing this show to

life on the Centrepoint stage, and they are ready to wrap you in suspense

and awe, in true Hitchcockian style," Tollemache says.

The Details

What: Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play

When: June 10-12, 7.30pm

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: centrepoint.co.nz or 354 5740