Palmerston North flautist Diana Neild headlines the final concert in the 2023 Globe Sunday Matinee series. She will bring together friends and colleagues from a range of groups in a variety programme featuring familiar music to relax to.

Neild studied flute many years ago with Amelia Skinner and Nancy Luther Jara, and has loved sharing music in the community ever since. She plays regularly in Trio Bella, functions band Moxy, saxophone quartet Palmy Sweethearts, and with her own family.

The concert opens with her playing flute accompanied by harpist Anthony Yuan in a fantasia on an English folk tune by Palmerston North composer Roderick Thomas.

She is then joined by Yuri Park on the violin and pianist Shelley Alexander in a bracket that includes the ever-popular Arrival of the Queen of Sheba by Handel.

If your appetite for light classical music is then whetted, there is yet more, as the six-strong Sunday Flutes team presents the catchy Overture to The Barber of Seville by Rossini.

The Palmy Sweethearts shift the sound world from flutes to a sax ensemble as they serenade us with such evergreens as the theme from The Pink Panther, Fly Me to the Moon, and It Don’t Mean a Thing.

Finally, Moxy Unplugged treats the audience to voices in harmony accompanied by instrumentalists with numbers such as California Dreaming and Ticket to Ride.

The Details

What: Diana Neild and Friends

When: Sunday, December 3, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: Donation, recommended from $5