Brunet also made his Daybreaker Rally debut last year, but was forced to retire on the second stage, while Law finished 39th last year.

Co-organiser Tony McConachy said it was great to have overseas drivers involved, with top Australian driver Brendan Reeves also a big drawcard.

“It is a special event ... so to have all three Vanuatu boys return is a great testimony to what they think of the experience we deliver,” he said.

A total of 60 teams are currently entered, with late entries still arriving, a mix of those contesting the fourth round of the Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Rally Championship and hometown heroes, including former champion and past rally winner Geof Argyle of Bunnythorpe.

Defending European Rally Champion and New Zealand Rally Champion Hayden Paddon will be joined by young co-driver Jared Hudson in a Rally 2 specification Hyundai i20.

Co-organiser Paul Fallon said entries were slightly down on last year, but that was expected.

“Of course, it would be great to have more, but we have to respect the financial commitment required to compete at this level. On the flip side, it has brought forward a lot more on-event support and passion from others who aren’t competing but still want to be part of the scene,” he said.

Unique to this event is the start and finish location at Palmerston North, beginning with a meet the crews and car show from 4pm at The Square.

The cars will then convoy to the Arena at 5.30pm for a two-car head-to-head Harcourts AFC Super Special Stage beginning at 6pm.

On Saturday, the cars will depart the venue at 4am to journey across to Turakina Valley for the first of nine gravel road tests.

Travelling north to Taihape, they will return late morning to Feilding for a regroup and driver signing session outside the Repco store on Kimbolton Rd from 10.30am, followed by a service stop at Manfeild.

The journey heads north and across to Apiti, returning down Ridge Rd and back to Palmerston North for a second running of the Super Special Stage from 4.24pm.

The cars will park on the infield for the event prizegiving and ceremonial finish at 5pm.