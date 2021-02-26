Vanisa Dhiru and Farah Palmer to talk on International Women's Day

Vanisa Dhiru is speaking at an International Women's Day public talk at UCOL in Palmerston North on March 8.

Three Manawatū women leaders will join forces at UCOL on International Women's Day, March 8, to kōrero on what an equal future looks like.

The United Nations' theme for this year's International Women's Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world".

The theme is in honour of the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world to shape a more equal future and recovery from the pandemic.

Te Aho Tāmaka leaders Vanisa Dhiru and Dr Farah Palmer will join entrepreneur Jacinta Gulasekharam to discuss how success is bringing others along with you, the key moments in their journeys, and their insights on an equal future.

Co-hosted by UCOL Public Talks and Te Aho Tāmaka, this free event promises to be an interesting and inspiring evening.

Vanisa Dhiru is a champion for equality and was recently recognised in the New Year Honours for services to community and gender rights. Dhiru now holds a commissioner role with the NZ National Commission for UNESCO, is a former president of the National Council of Women NZ and holds advisory roles with NGOs and government agencies.

Former Black Ferns captain Farah Palmer led her team to victory in three consecutive World Cups. Since her retirement from rugby, Palmer has worked to bring about social and cultural change through education, strategic decision-making, and storytelling. She was the first woman on the NZ Rugby Board and is chairwoman of the NZ Māori Rugby Board.

Te Aho Tāmaka Manawatū Leaders programme is a Central Economic Development Agency-led initiative and the first of its kind in New Zealand. It celebrates accomplished leaders who are recognised for making a difference in New Zealand and globally, are proud of their connection to Manawatū and are creating a legacy through their work in business, sport, the community and more.

Innovative young entrepreneur Jacinta Gulasekharam is the co-founder of Dignity, a social enterprise that has created access to more than 30,000 sustainable period products to tackle period equity. She's also a First Foundation mentor, campaign leader, Edmund Hillary Fellow, and was Women of Influence Young Leader finalist for 2020.



The Details

What: International Women's Day UCOL Public Talk

When: Monday, March 8, 5.30pm

Where: UCOL Atrium, Princess St, Palmerston North

Tickets: Free but you must RSVP to nina.mercer@ceda.nz.