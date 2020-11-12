Urban strategist Greer O'Donnell: Community wellbeing vs profits in housing developments

Palmy's Papaioea Place social housing development.

Urban strategist Greer O'Donnell will share a fresh perspective on the role of housing for health and wellbeing.

The question is: can housing developments prioritise community and wellbeing over profit and wealth?

In the second presentation in the Creative City Conversations series, O'Donnell will share examples of housing models that have evolved in response to rising house prices and the inequities that result from housing inequality.

"A diverse housing ecosystem forms an essential part of any highly functioning and creative city," says O'Donnell.

"Housing in New Zealand has largely been commodified - viewed as a way to build wealth, with negative consequences for the majority of low-to-moderate income earners."

O'Donnell will share models where the delivery of housing prioritises community, and wellbeing, over profit and wealth creation.

Her talk will explore how international models and local examples are responding to the challenges that exist in the housing system of Aotearoa.

She will also outline what cities like Palmerston North can do to expedite the development of a more diverse, fit-for-purpose and affordable housing stock, that serves everyone.

O'Donnell is the co-founder and director and urban strategist at The Urban Advisory; an Auckland-based multidisciplinary consultancy focused on creating cities that are more economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

Her expertise in housing and social infrastructure has been developed through previous roles in the public, private and community sectors developing strategies and managing projects of all scales.

Urban development projects O'Donnell has worked on include the Auckland Housing programme, the Christchurch rebuild and the Eastern Porirua Regeneration.

She chairs the Society for Alternative Housing - an organisation supporting the growth of new housing models and is a passionate advocate for wellbeing through design.

Creative City Conversations is a series of free public talks coordinated by Palmerston North City Council.

The series intend to raise a higher level of civic awareness, critical thinking and public discussion among residents, interest groups, business owners and city leaders on the future of Palmy.

Globe Theatre, Main St, Monday, November 30, 5.45pm-7pm.

The event is free, but registration on council's website is recommended.