“Some people will say, ‘What about personal responsibility?’ But it’s like any addiction. You get hooked. Next thing it takes your guitar, your TV, your car, your house.
“They say a percentage of profit is returned to the community through grants, but that’s the horrible irony of it. That’s how insidious and clever the whole industry is.”
Moriarty founded the theatre company Te Rākau Hua o Te Wao Tapu 35 years ago. The company worked with Ngāti Toa and Ora Toa Mauri Ora Kaupapa Māori Addiction Services to produce Unreel.
Moriarty said the collective worked together to not only entertain, but to provoke thought and stimulate kōrero about the social cost of gambling.
Art provided a medium through which to share the true kaupapa of Unreel with the community, with an opportunity afterwards for kōrero.
“If you aren’t helping people to wake up then what are we doing? That’s the single purpose of art ... Māori never saw a distinction between the two,” he said.
“Theatre is a good vehicle to get the conversation going, to bring it out of the darkness and into the light and talk about it.”
Unreel was written by critically acclaimed Māori playwright Helen Pearse-Otene, herself a registered, practising psychologist and theatre practitioner, following a series of workshops exploring problem gambling.
It’s centred around the grand reopening of the Hīnaki Hotel & Gaming Lounge and features songs and dances by Cherry and Bells and the larger-than-life launch of the very first AI pokie machine.
“The play portrays not only people gambling, but also the corporations and pubs behind gaming lounges. I was interested in the maths and science of gambling,” Pearse-Otene said.