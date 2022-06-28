Some of the Unity Singers choir ready to bring sunshine to your Sunday - Greg Dow (left), Nick Robinson, Kevin Crawford, Mavis Fisher (left) and Glynis Walsh. Photo / Judith Lacy

Some of the Unity Singers choir ready to bring sunshine to your Sunday - Greg Dow (left), Nick Robinson, Kevin Crawford, Mavis Fisher (left) and Glynis Walsh. Photo / Judith Lacy

Sunshine! It's what we carve right now and the Unity Singers are determined to bring it to us on Sunday, whatever the weather.

The Palmerston North community choir returns with a free concert, Sunshine - Step Into the Light.

Unity Singers' purpose is to bring joy to people, member Nick Robinson says, and it is trying to be a ray of sunshine this winter.

The choir has faced significant challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic - members have caught the virus and at times it has been unable to practise. It has taken some human resilience to re-establish momentum after the restrictions, he says.

Members are thrilled to be back together and doing what they love to do. Musical people get a lot of stimulation from the sound of music, which gets to their core in ways some other things don't.

Musical director Stephen Fisher is keen to push the choir to expand its repertoire and this year doing it is doing a couple of jazz pieces, Robinson says. There will be a 60s bracket plus songs from Hamilton: An American Musical and Dear Evan Hansen.

Robinson is looking forward to the visceral experience of the OnStage Manawatū big band accompanying the choir.



The choir is proud the concert is free and it is singing for the good of the community. A smaller group also does community sing outs during the week at friendship centres and rest homes.

Robinson says singing is a counterpoint to his working life, which is why he looks forward to it. He is technical manager of a product development group at Fonterra.

Unity Singers welcomes new members, especially men. It is currently about one-third men and two-thirds women.

The Details

What: Sunshine - Step Into the Light

When: Sunday, July 3, 2pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Entry: Free