Four members of the Unity Singers are (from left) Nick Robinson, Niki Heywood, Glynis Walsh and Terry Stewart.

The Unity Singers’ annual free concert returns to Palmerston North on June 23.

They have put together a programme of unforgettable songs for the concert including jazz classics to be performed with the OnStage Manawatū swing band. There will also be timeless hits from Elton John and John Denver, guaranteed to get your toes tapping.

The other guest artists DanceWorks Studios, Linda and Missy, and a Ukrainian dance group, will add variety with their diverse performances between the Unity Singers’ numbers.

In the experienced hands of musical director Stephen Fisher, the choir performs a wide variety of songs. Fisher, with pianist Roger Buchanan, also guides the choir through more challenging pieces.

The concert is free but a gold coin donation would be appreciated to keep the music alive.

The Details

What: Unforgettable

When: Sunday, June 23, 2pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Entry: Free