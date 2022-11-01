US Navy Lieutenant Commander Pat Habr (left) and Volunteer Central volunteer Robert Horne plant a kauri at Edwards Pit Park. Photo / Judith Lacy

It's not every day - or week - the United States Navy comes to Palmerston North.

But last week 19 members of VP-10 squadron, stationed at Kadena Air Base in Japan, visited Edwards Pit Park to do some weeding and plant a kauri tree.

They were also treated to a Māori welcome by Nuwyne Te Awe Awe Mohi and Rhys Mohi and a Kiwi barbecue by Volunteer Central.

The squadron was temporarily based at RNZAF Base Ohakea.

"We came to strengthen ties with our international partners by demonstrating the P-8A's capabilities to our New Zealand allies," public affairs officer Lieutenant Ashley Hutson said.

The Poseidon aircraft will help the New Zealand military ensure the exclusive economic zone is secure in Pacific Island countries and enforce freedom of navigation of the seas.

"We provided static displays and flights on the P-8A Poseidon to members of the Royal New Zealand Air Force to provide familiarity to the systems onboard."

The squadron also wanted to get to know New Zealanders and contribute to the community.

Lieutenant Commander Pat Habr, tactical commander for the squadron, said it was amazing to experience the local culture.

The event was organised by Volunteer Central. "I think it's great having the US Navy in landlocked Palmerston North," manager Kate Aplin said.

The Ministry of Defence website says the first P-8A aircraft is due for delivery in December, with the remaining three to be delivered during 2023. They will be housed at Ohakea.