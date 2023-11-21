Registered nurse Mel Meates hopes to inspire other tertiary institutions to create rainbow scholarships.

Applications are open for the country’s first Rainbow Nursing Scholarship.

The scholarship was founded by former UCOL Te Pūkenga student and current Te Whatu Ora - MidCentral employee Mel Meates.

It is available for LGBTQI+ Bachelor of Nursing students studying at UCOL’s Palmerston North campus.

The scholarship is a joint initiative by UCOL and Te Whatu Ora - MidCentral.

Meates says the scholarship is a huge step for LGBTQI+ students as it is the first time a scholarship specifically for rainbow nursing students has been offered in Aoteroa.

Having recently graduated from UCOL as a registered nurse, Meates now works as a rainbow education facilitator at Palmerston North Hospital. They also provide diversity training for UCOL and Te Whatu Ora - MidCentral.

Meates says they understand first-hand how much of a difference a scholarship like this can make.

“When I was a nursing student, I couldn’t find any scholarships when I needed them. There were a few school-leaver scholarships available, but that was about it.

“I’ve been part of the rainbow community for over three decades and then came out as transgender (transmasculine, non-binary) almost seven years ago. It’s hard being trans and studying when you’re over 40. The Government only offers student allowance for three years, instead of the usual five if you’re under 40.

“I had to do a six-month course before my degree to prepare for my studies, which meant that I had to finish my degree with student loan living costs which I have to pay back. A scholarship like this would have been immensely helpful.”

The $1500 scholarship has been set up to support nursing students who are part of the LGBTQI+ community and need support with course-related costs or financial help during a nursing placement.

Meates says they hope to inspire other institutions around the country to create their own rainbow scholarships.

“I’d love to see a knock-on effect across the whole country. I want people to look to us and think, if Palmerston North can have a rainbow scholarship, why can’t we?”

Applications for the Rainbow Nursing Scholarship close on April 30.

To apply visit ucol.ac.nz.