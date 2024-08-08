Advertisement
UCOL students put pop-culture art on display in Palmerston North

Paul Williams
2 mins to read
A work on display as part of the Wayfarers - Across the Worlds exhibition by UCOL students in Palmerston North.

Five UCOL artists put pop-culture art on display at an exhibition in Palmerston North last week, with the showcase purposely held the day before the popular Palmygeddon expo.

The Wayfarers – Across the World exhibition took visitors on “a thrilling journey across universes linked by portals ... a realm where light meets dark, and adventure, mystery, and friendship await”.

It ran just ahead of the annual Palmygeddon expo, which brought more than 10,000 visitors to the city, as the two events have common themes.

Olivia Medland, Gemma Brayshaw, Belana Noe, Nina Kereama-Stevenson and Grace Finlayson said they drew their inspiration from diverse sources, including contemporary fantasy, Studio Ghibli, Pokemon, Solar and Cyberpunk aesthetics.

UCOL students Olivia Medland, Gemma Brayshaw, Belana Noe, Nina Kereama-Stevenson and Grace Finlayson.
Leanne Miller, UCOL industry project facilitator lecturer – creative media and arts programme, said the students are all in year three of UCOL’s Bachelor of Creative Media course.

“They presented a captivating blend of illustrations, 3D-printed sculptures, and digital artworks, each showcasing their unique talents and perspectives,” she said.

Medland, 21, created Anagora, a gathering place of creatures. Her world is inspired by Vienna, Austria, and Venice, Italy, and the characters are inspired by Pokemon.

The Palmerston North student said being part of an exhibition was “nerve-racking, having eyes on it. But it was nice to see it all printed out and hung up and see people’s reactions”.

“I remember a little boy coming up to all of us and complimenting our work, it was a highlight of the open day,” she said.

Some of the art on display at the Wayfarers - Across the Worlds exhibition.
Medland is in her final year of study and planned to either join an illustration agency or become a children’s book illustrator.

“A lot of my work is very cute illustrations perfect for children,” she said.

Wayfarers – Across the Worlds finished last week. It was jointly hosted by UCOL and the Palmerston North City Council and featured an original soundtrack composed by UCOL music students.



