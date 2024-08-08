Five UCOL artists put pop-culture art on display at an exhibition in Palmerston North last week, with the showcase purposely held the day before the popular Palmygeddon expo.
The Wayfarers – Across the World exhibition took visitors on “a thrilling journey across universes linked by portals ... a realm where light meets dark, and adventure, mystery, and friendship await”.
It ran just ahead of the annual Palmygeddon expo, which brought more than 10,000 visitors to the city, as the two events have common themes.
Olivia Medland, Gemma Brayshaw, Belana Noe, Nina Kereama-Stevenson and Grace Finlayson said they drew their inspiration from diverse sources, including contemporary fantasy, Studio Ghibli, Pokemon, Solar and Cyberpunk aesthetics.