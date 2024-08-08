Leanne Miller, UCOL industry project facilitator lecturer – creative media and arts programme, said the students are all in year three of UCOL’s Bachelor of Creative Media course.

“They presented a captivating blend of illustrations, 3D-printed sculptures, and digital artworks, each showcasing their unique talents and perspectives,” she said.

Medland, 21, created Anagora, a gathering place of creatures. Her world is inspired by Vienna, Austria, and Venice, Italy, and the characters are inspired by Pokemon.

The Palmerston North student said being part of an exhibition was “nerve-racking, having eyes on it. But it was nice to see it all printed out and hung up and see people’s reactions”.

“I remember a little boy coming up to all of us and complimenting our work, it was a highlight of the open day,” she said.

Some of the art on display at the Wayfarers - Across the Worlds exhibition.

Medland is in her final year of study and planned to either join an illustration agency or become a children’s book illustrator.

“A lot of my work is very cute illustrations perfect for children,” she said.

Wayfarers – Across the Worlds finished last week. It was jointly hosted by UCOL and the Palmerston North City Council and featured an original soundtrack composed by UCOL music students.







