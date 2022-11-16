The moustache photo booth was popular at last week's Movember event at UCOL. Photo / Supplied

Men - do you know your nuts? Do you have everything you need in your health toolkit?

UCOL ran a Movember men's health event for staff and students last week, promoting November's Movember campaign, which raises money and awareness for prostate and testicular cancer and men's mental health.

It was organised by UCOL nurse practitioner Barry Keyser, who was thrilled with the turnout. Within half an hour the gift bags had gone - men first had to do a bit of exercise on machines supplied by Torpedo7.

Inside the bags supplied by The Palms Medical Centre were hats from The ToolShed, journals from Acute Promo, mini rugby balls from Manline, Steve's Tyre Service vouchers and hats, Matt's Kitchen coffee vouchers, and CityFitness day passes.

Mitre 10 provided a sausage sizzle and brought the Dewalt demo trailer. UCOL fine furniture students displayed their work and automotive engineering students brought along a Mustang, Audi and Raptor. Real estate agent Andrew Pugh lent his 2004 Honda Rune motorbike.

Real estate agent Andrew Pugh's 2004 Honda Rune motorbike was a drawcard. Photo / Supplied

The event was designed to draw men in and get them to engage with healthcare, Keyser says.

Winners of a quiz about moustaches received Nivea products while people could have their photo taken with a false moustache.

With the help of exercise, wellness and nursing students, Keyser checked people's vital signs such as blood pressure and pulse. He also handed out an 11-question checklist, with anyone who answered no to any of the questions encouraged to visit their GP.

As well as questions about smoking, alcohol and diet, men were asked if they regularly check their testicles for lumps and if they have spoken to their doctor about their prostate (for men over 50).

UCOL nurse practitioner Barry Keyser with some of the Movember goodie bags that will quickly be snapped up. Photo / Supplied

UCOL started its nurse practitioner clinic offering free primary healthcare for students at the beginning of the year. Keyser can order diagnostic tests such as bloods and X-rays, read the tests and make a plan. He can also write scripts and make referrals.

Keyser says the clinic is part of UCOL's wraparound service to help students succeed in their learning journey. His work is complemented by four counsellors and a social worker.

Men don't tend to do primary care, instead waiting until they fall over, he says. They struggle to engage with preventive care such as prostate screening and getting vaccinated, thinking they are tough and won't get sick so they don't need to see the doctor.

It is usually women who drive preventive care initiatives among their loved ones.

Keyser is passionate about men's health as we need to look after men because they don't always look after themselves.

"We are so proud of what the day turned out to be, it was just amazing."