UCOL launches New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4) (In-work)

Students learning in UCOL Manawatū's training kitchen. Photo /Supplied

With the hospitality industry experiencing a major skills shortage, UCOL is offering a new programme that will allow budding cooks and chefs to earn a qualification while on the job.

UCOL is launching the New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4) (In-work), which will combine on-the-job training with online learning and block courses. As part of the programme, learners will need to be in paid employment as a cook or chef for at least 20 hours a week.

Learners will attend a six-day block course at the start of the programme, followed by one day of classes every two weeks. UCOL lecturers will regularly visit learners in the workplace and work with employers to ensure learners are meeting programme requirements.

With demand for kitchen staff so high, many workers are entering the industry without a formal qualification. The New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (Level 4) (In-work) will allow these employees to work towards a qualification and develop the more complex skills they need to further their careers.

UCOL School of Technologies head Ian Drew says high-pressure work environments and long hours can make it difficult for hospitality workers to upskill, so the new programme is built specifically to accommodate that.

"Learners will be able to earn while they learn and will have the flexibility to do the online work when it suits them."

Learners could be working in a range of businesses including restaurants, cafes, hotels, eateries, rest homes, and even food trucks.

Drew hopes the opportunity to earn a qualification while working will attract new people to the industry.

"It's really hard to get chefs at the moment and there is a big shortfall in workers in the hospitality sector. Many chefs who came from overseas have gone home and can't get visas to get back into the country, so we need to fill that skills shortage."

The first intake for the new qualification starts on October 4.