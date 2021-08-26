UCOL launches Certificate in Customer Experience Management (Contact Centre)

UCOL business lecturer Cheralyn Sorrell (standing) is with Iris Clayton while Simone Wareham is in the background. Photo / Supplied

Nearly 2500 people are employed in contact centres across the wider Manawatū and the industry is calling out for more staff.

Staff and jobseekers can now gain a qualification with the launch of UCOL's Certificate in Customer Experience Management (Contact Centre) (Microcredential).

The programme has been created with support from the Manawatū Chamber of Commerce Contact Centre Cluster Group, which has members from most contact centres in the region. The group identified the need for more training and approached UCOL to develop a custom credential for them.

UCOL's microcredential aims to provide an accelerated pathway into the contact centre workforce for new staff and to update and upskill those already in the industry.

The first three weeks of the 10-week Level 4 qualification are full-time and based in UCOL's classrooms. Learners develop customer service skills, understanding of equipment and skills like resilience, teamwork and workplace etiquette. They then spend seven weeks on placement in a contact centre.

UCOL business lecturer Cheralyn Sorrell says the placement can be the perfect opportunity for employers to recruit staff.

"There is work out there for well-trained, work-ready employees – there is a significant shortage of people to fill these roles. In addition, existing staff are encouraged to complete the qualification as it future proofs their career and encourages their professional development."

The programme's first cohort was filled by staff from the Calls4Charity team.

Calls4Charity centre manager Dene Benham says the qualification is welcome.

Benham, who has worked in the industry for 14 years, says the programme is a good refresher for people like him who may have got a little complacent over the years. "It has helped me refocus and become familiar with new legislation and compliance," he says.

Calls4Charity team member Simone Wareham has worked in contact centres for six years and says the programme fits in well with her work hours. "Plus I'm really excited to be one of the first to get this qualification."