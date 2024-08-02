Trade Aid store given stay of execution

Palmerston North store manager Andrew Gore, who had worked there for 21 years, said people were coming into the door every day “sad” to learn the store was closing down.
But he understood it was a market reality. He just hoped the organisation was able to continue to support its overseas producer partners.
“Where we might struggle, there need is so much more still,” he said.
“I’m in a privileged position that I have a couple of other part-time jobs and that will help keep body and soul together.”
Trade Aid said the store and its volunteers had contributed to the fair-trade movement in New Zealand by educating people about the fair-trade practice, and how selling products imported from countries such as Bangladesh, Mexico, India, Vietnam made a difference to people living there.
The organisation wanted to “thank the staff, volunteers, and customers that have supported Trade Aid Palmerston North and the fair-trade movement of Aotearoa”.
The Palmerston North shop, which had been open for 47 years, has discounted items in store as it closes, while stocks last.