Tōtara Reserve Regional Park in Pohangina Valley open for camping

Campers set up at Tōtara Reserve over Labour weekend. Photo / Supplied

Tōtara Reserve, Manawatū's only regional park, is open for the camping season.

Less than an hour from Palmerston North, the reserve is nestled in the foothills of the Ruahine Range in Pohangina Valley. It is one of the best and most accessible examples of diverse lowland forest that was once widespread in the Horizons region.

Popular with daytime visitors and walkers, each year the reserve opens for camping from Labour weekend through to Easter.

Horizons Regional Council biodiversity co-ordinator Sue Moore says it's a wonderful spot for families that has grown in popularity as facilities have been upgraded.

"The two campgrounds provide powered and non-powered sites, hot showers, a fire pit, an adventure playground and electric barbecues," Moore says.

"We also have a new online booking system for the reserve which is convenient and easy to use. We encourage anyone wanting to stay to get in early and book now for the summer months to avoid disappointment."

There are two camping grounds in Tōtara Reserve - the older Kahikatea site provides a sense of nostalgia and seclusion while the newer Kererū site next to Camp Rangi Woods offers easy river access for swimming.

"Horizons manages the reserve and have intensified predator control so it's a great place to go for a walk and enjoy native biodiversity," Moore says.

The reserve is home to many native birds including kārearea, tūī, ruru, korimako and kererū.

To book online and find information about the reserve, its facilities and rates visit totarareserveregionalpark.co.nz.