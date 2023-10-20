A giant tōtara tree at Tōtara Reserve in the Pohangina Valley.

Tōtara Reserve in Pohangina Valley is hosting a free open day on Saturday.

From 10.30am to 1.30pm, attendees will be able to try out a range of fun activities centred around Horizons Regional Council’s core areas of business - biosecurity, biodiversity and freshwater monitoring.

Horizons will provide free buses from Feilding, Palmerston North and Ashhurst to and from the event. Seats are limited so register your interest by Tuesday via the Eventfinda page.

Horizons councillor Fiona Gordon says she is excited about the reserve opening to the public again after damage caused in February by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Cyclone Gabrielle made a significant impact on Tōtara Reserve, and although our staff were dedicated to getting on with the cleanup as soon as they could, the scale of damage done meant it was not a quick job. We are so pleased to be able to open the campground back up to the public again following months of hard work on the ground.

“This inaugural open day is centred around the message Tuia te taiao, tuia te tangata, which means connecting the environment to the people, and the people to the environment. We wanted to focus on this message as we reopen this special area, alongside tangata whenua, back up to the public again.”

Those coming along can expect to build weta motels or rat traps, and learn more about pest plants, pest animals and native birds found at the reserve.

“There will also be a stand for Tōtara Reserve specifically, featuring information on walking trails and camping, and a scavenger hunt for all ages which will take you through the reserve.”

The reserve, at 92 Churchill Rd, is the only regional park in the Horizons region. It is one of the best and most accessible examples of the diverse lowland forest that was once widespread in the region.







