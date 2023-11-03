Leo Donaldson, Reihana Reiri, Keanu Mooney, Benjamin Donaldson and Dom Toner. Photo / Palmerston North Boys' High School

Five local boxers have received top placings in a national championship.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School students Keanu Mooney, Leo Donaldson, Benjamin Donaldson, Dominic Toner and Reihana Reiri all placed in the top three in their respective categories at the Golden Gloves Championships over Labour Weekend.

Director of sport Peter Finch says the students all fight for local clubs.

“Leo, Keanu and Benjamin all fight out of the Billy Meehan Boxing Club. Reihana boxes out of Snap Back Boxing Club and Dom fights out of the Palmerston North Boxing Club. The boys are all coached outside of school but are recognised in school assemblies after significant successes.”

He says Keanu is the current New Zealand under 57kg champion and was recently awarded the Manawatū Secondary Schools Boxing award.

“He’s done very well.”

Meanwhile, Leo and Benjamin have strong links to sports heroes, he says.

“They are nephews of former boxer and Palmerston North Boys’ High School old boy Angus Donaldson and the grandsons of former All Black great and New Plymouth Boys old boy Mark Donaldson.”

Peter says the school organises an annual intra-school boxing championship.

“All fights on the card, which runs for several weeks, are three rounds, controlled by NZ Boxing coach Mr Billy Meehan and his team, and fought under strict PNBHS rules of fair play etiquette. The first mention in the school archives of the school boxing champs dates back to 1926.”

He says the students should be happy with their accomplishments.

“The school is immensely proud of the work put in by these boys and their respective coaches. Nihil bone sina labore (nothing achieved without hard work).”

Results: Leo Donaldson: 1st 50kg division, Benjamin Donaldson: 1st 52kg division, Dominic Toner: 1st 80kg division, Keanu Mooney: 2nd 57kg division and Reihana Reiri: 3rd 75kg division.







