Too Many Chiefs: Andrew London, Rob Joass, Wayne Mason and Charlotte Yates.

Too Many Chiefs return to Palmerston North this weekend and as the name suggests, the quartet of Rob Joass, Andrew London, Wayne Mason and Charlotte Yates are all supremely talented musicians in their own right.

They’re getting together again for a gig at Hokowhitu Bowling Club at the invitation of Bent Horseshoe’s Steve Tolley, who said hosting Too Many Chiefs was one of the highlights of the year.

“Too Many Chiefs have been one of our favourites since they formed many years ago and did their first gig for us. Every time we see them, they seem to get better and better,” he said.

The event brings together four of New Zealand’s busiest singer-songwriters. They all tour their own respective shows, sometimes internationally, but once or twice a year come together as Too Many Chiefs to share songs and stories from the road.

Their individual influences and performing styles range from blues and jazz to country and folk, often with an element of social commentary, personal reflection and occasional satire.