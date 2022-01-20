685 Barbershop owner Too Junior Foaga, 17, enjoys learning from his clients. Photo / Judith Lacy

Too Junior Foaga was just 11 when he started helping in a barbershop. Weeks off his 17th birthday, he has opened his own barbershop in Palmerston North.

TJ, as he's known, has named his venture 685 Barbershop - 685 is the international calling code for Samoa.

Foaga was born and raised in Palmerston North but his parents are from Samoa and he decided to acknowledge his heritage in the shop's name.

Last year, Foaga completed his NZ Certificate in Commercial Barbering at BHB Academy.

He completed Level 3 and Level 4 in rapid time and in October opened 685.

Foaga's parents have handled the legal and business side of things while he focuses on cutting and shaving. He says he's blessed to have the support of family and friends.

A client at Reform Barbershop, Foaga was just 11 when he asked for the Reform owner for work experience with an eye on one day supporting himself. After school he used to sweep the floors and run the cash register. It was harder to help out when he got to high school as he got busy with study and sport.

Just after he turned 16, Foaga started working at Star Cutz Barbershop.

Blended cuts, such as the one Too Junior Foaga sports, are trendy. They incorporate a bowl cut on top and shaved skin below. Photo / Judith Lacy

His tutor at BHB Academy, Tyberious Jones, and his schoolmate from Manukura, Iraia Roberts, also work at 685. Roberts is also 17 and the friends also work at the Countdown Distribution Centre.

"Pretty hectic but you get used to it after a while," Foaga says.

The routine of going to work has helped him change his life around.

"Working young helped me grow up fast, it changed my mentality."

He knows what it's like being the naughty kid at school, not listening to the teacher and hanging out with the wrong people.

"These experiences helped me turn into the person I am today; I learnt from my own mistakes."

685 is in the Highbury Shopping Centre and Foaga is conscious of his clients' needs.

"It's hard for the people in this community to go every two weeks to spend $80 on a haircut."

The Highbury community has taken him in and supported him from day one.

Foaga enjoys learning from his clients as they chat, in particular the wisdom shared by the older men.

"When men come to the barbershop there's no women here usually so they can talk about whatever, it's like their man cave."

Men share their problems and vent while Foaga listens.

He is a Seventh-day Adventist and the barbershop is closed on Saturdays but open Sundays.