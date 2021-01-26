Tiki Taane and Black Seeds headline Sound Valley Festival in Whanganui

Ria Hall released her second album, Manawa Wera, in 2020.

Kora, Tiki Taane, LADI6 and The Black Seeds will perform in Whanganui on Saturday, February 20, at Cooks Gardens.

The inaugural Sound Valley Festival will showcase the largest music line-up Whanganui has seen.

The Black Seeds have released a new single, "Raised with Love", and are set to release their new album later this year.

Kora have also just released two singles - Secret Lover and Weekend.

Taane used to live in Palmerston North and his 2007 song, Always on My Mind, was the first Kiwi digital single to achieve platinum sales.

Sound Valley Festival is promoted by Lost Art Events.

There will also be market stalls and food trucks and $1 of every ticket sale will be donated to Whanganui Women's Refuge.

Gates open at 11am and the festival will finish at 10pm.

Sound Valley is an R15 event. The full line-up and tickets are available from www.soundvalley.co.nz.