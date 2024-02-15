Broadcaster Jamie Mackay (left) facilitates a panel discussion on innovations in fibre with panelists Ben Scales, Derelee Potroz-Smith and Guy Wills at last year's E Tipu summit. Photo / JFD Photography

Tickets are on sale for the Palmerston North debut of E Tipu: The Boma Agri Summit.

The June 18-19 conference will cover a wide range of ideas and perspectives, with speakers talking about AI, robotics, national food strategies and heart-centred business.

Manawatū's focus on the future of food and ﬁbre aligns with E Tipu’s vision of a more innovative, collaborative, sustainable and proﬁtable primary sector.

Central Economic Development Agency chief executive Jerry Shearman says the summit is the most forward-thinking primary sector conference in Aotearoa.

“It fosters exactly the kind of conversations we need to be having to maintain our position as Aotearoa’s agrifood innovation epicentre.”

Christchurch-based Boma offers learning experiences so leaders and changemakers can be more intentional, intelligent and courageous about the future.

Chief executive Kaila Colbin said bringing E Tipu to Palmerston North was the obvious choice.

“The innovative farms, companies, organisations and institutions in the region make this an incredibly exciting place to tackle the big questions about the future of food and ﬁbre in Aotearoa.”

People can attend the summit in person at the Conference and Function Centre or virtually.

Earlybird tickets are on sale now for $599 plus GST for in-person and $109 plus GST for virtual tickets. Farmers can take advantage of 50 per cent off in-person tickets, and there are special rates for not-for-proﬁts, start-ups, groups and youth.

Visit etipu.boma.global for details.