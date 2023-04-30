Wellington-based band The Zimmermans bring their love of Bob Dylan to Palmerston North on May 19.

Great news for anyone who loves the music of Bob Dylan. The country’s favourite Dylan interpreters, The Zimmermans, are playing in Palmerston North on May 19.

The 10-piece band has five vocalists, two guitarists, keyboards, bass, drums, a full brass section and back-up singers. The band’s musicians have played with outfits as diverse as Sneaky Feelings, Let’s Planet, the Mockers, The Wooden Box Band, Mel Stevenson and the Dunstan Rangers.

The core of the band came together through a shared love of Dylan’s music.

“So many people we know love his songs but have no idea that he wrote them. So, we thought we’d put together a full show celebrating the extraordinary range of music Dylan has created,” singer and guitarist Paddy Burgin says.

“And we thought, let’s put together a band that gives us the ability to play everything from Bob’s folk music days, through his conversion to electric blues and rock, right through to the present day.”

They didn’t want to be just a tribute band.

“We wanted to be able to put our own slant on these great songs. Some come off sounding pretty similar to the originals. But, like Dylan himself, who was always reinventing his own songs, we’re happy to re-interpret some of the songs. We see ourselves as Dylan interpreters rather than a tribute band.”

But the songs are all still very recognisable and audiences soon find themselves singing along with Mr Tambourine Man, Blowing in the Wind, A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall, Tangled Up in Blue, and Like a Rolling Stone.

After a series of sell-out gigs in Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast, the Zimmermans are bringing their show to Palmerston North.

Saxophonist and singer Chris Nichol says they pack as many songs as they can into the two-hour show.

“We’ve deliberately chosen 23 songs from the whole spectrum of Dylan’s 60-year career - lots of old favourites and some great newer material too. We draw from Dylan’s early folk and protest songs, from Blonde on Blonde and Highway 61 Revisited, his gospel and blues material as well as songs from his latest album.

“They’re wonderful songs to play, and even better playing them to an enthusiastic crowd.”

The Zimmermans have been playing for about five years and to mark Dylan’s 80th birthday in 2021 appeared on RNZ’s Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan.

The Details

What: The Zimmermans play Bob Dylan

When: Friday, May 19, 7.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Tickets: From the venue