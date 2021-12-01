The Networking Group to launch a branch in Palmerston North

Ron Schalkwijk hopes to launch a branch of The Networking Group in Palmerston North. Photo / Judith Lacy

Judith Lacy is editor of the Manawatū Guardian

The Networking Group is coming to Palmerston North.

Ron Schalkwijk is the area group manager for the word-of-mouth marketing group and he is hosting an information meeting on December 9.

Becoming a member of The Networking Group (TNG) is like instantly acquiring a new team of salespeople, Schalkwijk says.

Palmerston North has business networking groups already, but TNG has a different take including fortnightly rather than weekly face-to-face meetings and purchasing food is optional, he says.

Membership fees are lower than similar groups and you can join weekly Zoom calls to meet other New Zealand networks. Weekly training webinars are offered and members have access to the international business entrepreneur learning platform Octopus.

Schalkwijk says seats for certain professions in networking groups that only allow one person per occupation are in hot demand so TNG provides another option.

Schalkwijk is a business adviser and coach. He has a business and investment background and was head of financial planning at Westpac.

Register via the link on the MyBiz Facebook page.