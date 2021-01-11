The Māori Sidesteps to open Centrepoint Theatre's 2021 season

The Māori Sidesteps deliver a fresh and enlightening perspective of the evolution of the Maori showband.

Audiences are in for a night of lively humour as The Māori Sidesteps bring their crooning

showband goodness and satirical skit mayhem to Centrepoint Theatre in Palmerston North from February 5 to 14.

The Māori Sidesteps offer a fresh take and a political spin on some old familiar party

tunes and new and original foot-stomping music.

Starring some of New Zealand's best entertainers, Jamie McCaskill (Shortland Street,

Takes a Village), Cohen Holloway (Fresh Eggs, Hunt for the Wilderpeople), Regan Taylor

(Mahana) and Erroll Anderson (Ghost in the Shell), the quartet take

audiences on a nostalgic and lively ride with their comedic banter and harmonic prowess.

Theatreview says "with mischief written all over their faces . . . they sing with both gusto and finesse".



One previous concertgoer says "it's like being in the shed with all my mates, my aunties and uncles on the guitar doing harmonies and having a big party".

Tickets to The Māori Sidesteps are available through Centrepoint's website and box

office.