The Legend of Okatia composer and creator Kane Parsons. Photo / Rob Edwards

The Legend of Okatia

Regent on Broadway

Saturday, May 27

Reviewed by Tania Kopytko

The Legend of Okatia is the story of how the Manawatū Gorge was formed according to Rangitāne ancient lore. It was the centrepiece of an extraordinary performance born of Manawatū talent and creativity at the Regent on Broadway.

The show was beautifully presented with warmth and a generous heart by Kane Parsons, the composer and creator. Confidently he welcomed us all in te reo Māori and English, establishing his kaupapa of inclusion and working across cultures. He is also highly adept at working across ages. This was a very mixed audience with many families present.

We were treated to the premiere of the KaRs video and song Te Kupu Tereina (The Word Train), filmed on the Palmerston North Esplanade Scenic Railway. The KaRs are Kane Parsons and Regan Taylor, who in this project specialise in songs for children. The song has been created for New Zealand Music Month and is yet another example of how Parsons’ versatility and project collaborations are focused towards community and learning, continually bringing people of all ages and backgrounds together.

The main works of the afternoon followed - Te Marae o Hine and The Legend of Okatia. These are symphonic poems in the tradition of Smetana or Sibelius, evoking timeless scenery, geographic features, moods, aspirations and spirits.

The original Te Marae o Hine composition, for which Parsons collaborated with kaumātua Wiremu Te Awe Awe, was performed in 2021 at the Globe Theatre, for Palmerston North’s 150th anniversary. Parsons played the piano and there was a small choir.

In this concert, the Renaissance Singers, a fine large choir, joined the Manawatū Sinfonia for a full and orchestrated version. It was evocative and superb, with the full swell of the orchestra and choir. It felt extraordinarily affirming and emotive to hear such a beautiful lyrical piece about our unique and beautiful town centre.

The Legend of Okatia. Illustration / Annah Comyn

The Legend of Okatia opened with Oneroa MacDonald (2022 UCOL diploma student) signalling on the pūtātara (conch) and in chant style, performing a waiata composed by Dr Manahi Paewai. Like a Shakespearean prologue, it set the scene for the work. The work closed with this waiata performed chorally.

The symphonic and choral work rose and took flight, complemented by the projection of extraordinary graphic work created by UCOL students, led by tutor Steve Leurink. The musical work and projected illustrations followed the original story told by Rangitāne kaumātua Manu Kawana, translated by Associate Professor Hone Morris, which is in the book version of The Legend of Okatia.

So, in the musical work, we felt the energy of the river, the strength of the Tupua Okatia, who possessed the giant tōtara tree and so began his journey to the sea. His searching and wandering and then, when he met the ranges, his pent-up energy and determination, causing him to force his way through the mountains to create Te Āpiti, the Manawatū Gorge.

We could see and hear Okatia and our beautiful Manawatū scenery come alive like a movie soundscape. It was breathtaking. The Manawatū Sinfonia and Renaissance Singers were in perfect, peak form.

The audience thundered their applause and gave the performers a standing ovation, such was the emotional response to the work. Not only the splendour of the performance but the incredible mahi that lay behind it was acknowledged.











