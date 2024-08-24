“He had an uncanny eye for potential future stars and theatre and would take risks when casting his shows,” he said.
“He enjoyed nothing more than developing young talent and he took great delight in seeing a new generation of talent coming through the ranks.”
Among the list of Snoxell’s favourite stage shows were Oliver!, The King And I, Fiddler On The Roof and The Sound of Music, productions that gave young people an opportunity to shine.
The grant isn’t limited to musical theatre vocalists. It could equally apply to dancers, instrumentalists, actors, classical singers - anyone on the performing arts stage.
Applications for this year’s grant are available from the Regent on Broadway, with a closing date of August 30. Award applicants must live in the Manawatū district at the time of submitting their entry.
The 2024 award winner will be announced at the end of September. Inquiries can be made to David Walsh, ph 027-227-4657 or email manager@regent.co.nz