Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Manawatu Guardian

The late Pat Snoxell of Manawatū continues to contribute to musical theatre

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
Pat Snoxell directing of The Sound of Music in 2004.

Pat Snoxell directing of The Sound of Music in 2004.

A grant in the name of a former doyen of musical theatre is again open to aspiring Manawatū performance artists.

Pat Snoxell, who died in February, 2021, bequeathed $50,000 towards a grant that encourages young performers.

From that original fund, an annual grant of $1000 is awarded to a young performer between the ages of 15 and 21. Last year’s recipient was Armani Whitehead-Wilson.

Snoxell’s family said the fund in his name was fitting as he “was passionate about developing young people and spent many years encouraging them to become involved in musical theatre”.

The grant had the support of Regent on Broadway and president David Lee said Snoxell’s contribution to the theatre at the Regent was huge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“His passion was performing arts and his determination for Palmerston North to have the best facility was the driver for his involvement with the Regent,” he said.

“He was an inaugural member of the board and served continuously for over 25 years.”

Lee said Snoxell directed more than 100 shows in the Manawatū and directed and toured productions throughout New Zealand, having a particular fondness for developing the talents of young people.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“He had an uncanny eye for potential future stars and theatre and would take risks when casting his shows,” he said.

“He enjoyed nothing more than developing young talent and he took great delight in seeing a new generation of talent coming through the ranks.”

Among the list of Snoxell’s favourite stage shows were Oliver!, The King And I, Fiddler On The Roof and The Sound of Music, productions that gave young people an opportunity to shine.

Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North.
Regent on Broadway in Palmerston North.

The grant isn’t limited to musical theatre vocalists. It could equally apply to dancers, instrumentalists, actors, classical singers - anyone on the performing arts stage.

Applications for this year’s grant are available from the Regent on Broadway, with a closing date of August 30. Award applicants must live in the Manawatū district at the time of submitting their entry.

The 2024 award winner will be announced at the end of September. Inquiries can be made to David Walsh, ph 027-227-4657 or email manager@regent.co.nz


Save

Latest from Manawatu Guardian

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Manawatu Guardian