Pat Snoxell directing of The Sound of Music in 2004.

A grant in the name of a former doyen of musical theatre is again open to aspiring Manawatū performance artists.

Pat Snoxell, who died in February, 2021, bequeathed $50,000 towards a grant that encourages young performers.

From that original fund, an annual grant of $1000 is awarded to a young performer between the ages of 15 and 21. Last year’s recipient was Armani Whitehead-Wilson.

Snoxell’s family said the fund in his name was fitting as he “was passionate about developing young people and spent many years encouraging them to become involved in musical theatre”.

The grant had the support of Regent on Broadway and president David Lee said Snoxell’s contribution to the theatre at the Regent was huge.