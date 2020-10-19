The Kids Sing - 300 primary and intermediate pupils to perform at festival

Turitea School Choir of 75 students with choir director Trish Malloy, who will be performing at Kids Sing, October 22.

The 2020 regional The Kids Sing brings together more than 300 primary and intermediate school pupils for the NZCF Manawatu-Whanganui Regional Festival.

The choirs are from Shannon School, Huntley School, Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School, Monrad Intermediate School, Turitea School and Linton Camp School.

The Kids Sing (TKS) festival is in Te Tihi Performing Arts Centre at Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School on Thursday, October 22 and runs from at 9.45am to 2.15pm.

There will be a lunch break from 12.15pm to 1pm.

TKS administrator Stan Barnes says this is a non-competitive festival: "The festival is a celebration of singing aimed at developing singing and performance skills."

Barnes says TKS also offers choir directors constructive comment on their choir's performances through a written report by a choral expert.



The festival Commentator is Wellington's Nicola Holt, who has had extensive experience as a soloist, choral singer and musical director both in New Zealand and overseas.

Holt says she loves to see young singers growing in confidence and pride through performing.

Each choir will sing a bracket of songs of their own choosing, and a varied and interesting programme has been compiled.

Choirs will also join in a massed sing conducted by Holt.

Spectators, parents, relations and friends are encouraged to attend and admission to the festival is by koha.

A free programme will be issued to all patrons.



There is no vehicle parking available in the school grounds but pedestrian entry to the grounds and to Te Tihi Centre is available through the school's Linton St and South St entrances.

It is recommended that those attending park in the lower section of Linton St, South St or College St.

Come and experience the joy of young people singing at The Kids Sing Festival, Te Tihi Performing Arts Centre, Palmerston North Intermediate School on Thursday, October 22.