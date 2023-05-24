The Greatest Love of All featuring Belinda Davids is coming to Palmerston North on June 10.

A Whitney Houston tribute show, The Greatest Love of All, comes to Palmerston North on June 10.

Belinda Davids is Houston. Davids has starred in TV shows Showtime at the Apollo, Britain’s Got Talent and Even Better Than the Real Thing where she was crowned winner.

She progressed to the semi-finals of the 2020 edition of Britain’s Got Talent. Her performance of I Have Nothing was described as “utterly spellbinding” by judge Amanda Holden, and “absolutely electric” by judge David Walliams.

Davids started life in the small coastal town of Port Elizabeth in South Africa, where her musical family of seven children spent much of its time in church, singing and surrounded by gospel music.

She sang Houston’s music at every chance: at family gatherings, talent competitions and to friends while playing on the street.

After a brief debut New Zealand tour in 2016 she returned to Auckland in 2018.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the crowd and getting to know them again after so many years.”

The two-hour international production is set to fill audiences with joy, nostalgia and wonderment as it takes them on a heartfelt journey through all of Houston’s greatest hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You and Greatest Love of All.

Davids will be accompanied by her live band and backing vocalists plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, vision and theatrical FX, making this what producers claim is a “beautifully crafted tribute”.

The Details

What: The Greatest Love of All

When: Saturday, June 10, 8pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: premier.ticketek.co.nz

We have two double passes to give away. To enter the draw please email your first and last names, address and phone number to manawatuguardian@nzme.co.nz. One email per person please and put Greatest Love in the subject line. Entries close at 8pm May 29.

