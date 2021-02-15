The Great Plant Swap coming to Palmerston North and Ashhurst

Manawatu Food Action Network co-ordinator Helen Lehndorf, left, and Red Cross community activator Fiona Cain prepare for The Great Plant Swap on March 27.

Everyone needs good neighbours – and good food.

Neighbours Day Aotearoa 2021 runs from March 20-30 and this year's theme is The Great Plant Swap.

On Saturday, March 27, from 10am-12pm, there will be a plant swap on the mezzanine floor of Palmerston North City Library.

People can swap anything garden-growing related and morning tea will be provided. Everyone is welcome even if they have nothing to swap.

RECAP is hosting a plant swap at the Ashhurst Community Library Garden on Saturday, March 20, at 10am.

New Zealand Red Cross is a partner of Neighbours Day and Red Cross Palmerston North is collaborating with Manawatū Food Action Network, Palmy Crop Swap and RECAP.

Red Cross community activator Fiona Cain says these organisations share Red Cross' aim of resilience.

Fiona says Neighbours Day is an initiative to get neighbours and communities more connected and enhance resilience.

Neighbours Day ideas include swapping seeds with a neighbour, taking flowers to someone in your street, sharing garden tips or recipes for food in season, or a garden working bee for those with mobility issues.

Neighbours Day activities don't have to be plant related, for example a neighbourhood barbecue or "communi-tea" to connect with others. The bigger goal is people connecting with their neighbours so they can support each other in emergencies or times of need, Fiona says.

Manawatū Food Action Network co-ordinator Helen Lehndorf says the network is a collective of organisations working together to make sure people are not going hungry.

Palmy Crop Swap happens on the second Saturday of the month at the Awapuni Community Centre.

The crop swaps started last spring and backyard gardeners can share their excess crops, cuttings, seeds, seedlings and cut flowers, Helen says. Anything spare can be planted in the community garden behind the hall.

Fiona says help is available from Red Cross and www.neighboursday.org.nz for people keen to host their own hyper-local swaps as part of Neighbours Day. Swap hosts can register their event on the Neighbours Day website.

Red Cross printed invitations and communi-tea bags of tea are also available for neighbourhood events.

Red Cross is running a photo competition of plant swaps. The winner will receive a plant-swap related prize. Send photos to manawatu@redcross.org.nz.

Fiona says connected neighbourhoods are stronger neighbourhoods and plant swaps provide a way to get to know your neighbours for a fun purpose.

As part of its disaster risk management activities, Red Cross encourages everyone to be good and ready – being prepared before disaster strikes.

Being good and ready isn't only about water and tinned food, it's also about being connected in your community.

"Come together to be good and ready this Neighbours Day," Fiona says.