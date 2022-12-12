Palmerston North musician and author Diana Neild enjoys all things creative.

The final Globe Sunday Matinee Concert for the year features versatile Palmerston North musician Diana Neild leading a variety programme which will include flutes, strings and saxophones, as well as performances on piano and harp.

Trio Bella (Diana Neild - flute, Yuri Park - violin, Joanna Dann - cello, Chris Dann - piano) have enjoyed performing at functions and concerts for nearly 10 years, often playing their own arrangements of well-known classical tunes.

Twelve-year-old harp player Anthony Yuan joins Neild in a bracket of music for flute and harp.

A flute choir was put together specially for this concert. Although much of the repertoire consists of arrangements of existing music such as The Sound of Music selection, some composers are now writing specifically for this combination.

Palmy Sweethearts are proud to be Palmerston North’s first female saxophone quartet. They appreciate the vast number of arrangements available for this group of instruments, in both jazz and classical stylings.

Functions band Moxy plays songs from the 1920s through to the present day. This is their first unplugged appearance.

The Details

What: Globe Sunday Matinee Concert

When: Sunday, 2.30pm

Where: Globe Theatre

Entry: Koha, recommended from $5