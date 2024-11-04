The DeSotos: Paul Gurney, Stuart McIntyre, Ron Stevens-Hammond and Bryan Harris.

The DeSotos don’t get down this way very often but are returning to play a gig at Hokowhitu Bowling Club next weekend.

The four-piece Auckland-based band, which formed in 2006, has cemented their place as New Zealand’s leading exponents of the Americana / Country Blues genres following the release of two albums that have been universally embraced by critics.

Bent Horseshoe promoter Steve Tolley said 2008′s Cross Your Heart was voted Manu Taylor’s No 1 New Zealand album of the year, and the 2011′s Your Highway For Tonight album received glowing 4-star reviews nationally.

“Both albums have supplied the theme and continuity music to the TVNZ ‘South’ and ‘North’ series presented by Marcus Lush,” he said.

“And the live show steps it up a notch further – four-part harmonies, rootsy Gretsch guitar, Hammond organ with Leslie, and a rock solid rhythm section make for a tight and dynamic live sound that is exciting and unique.”