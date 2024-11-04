Advertisement
The DeSotos returning to Palmerston North

Paul Williams
By
Journalist·Manawatu Guardian·
2 mins to read
The DeSotos: Paul Gurney, Stuart McIntyre, Ron Stevens-Hammond and Bryan Harris.

The DeSotos don’t get down this way very often but are returning to play a gig at Hokowhitu Bowling Club next weekend.

The four-piece Auckland-based band, which formed in 2006, has cemented their place as New Zealand’s leading exponents of the Americana / Country Blues genres following the release of two albums that have been universally embraced by critics.

Bent Horseshoe promoter Steve Tolley said 2008′s Cross Your Heart was voted Manu Taylor’s No 1 New Zealand album of the year, and the 2011′s Your Highway For Tonight album received glowing 4-star reviews nationally.

“Both albums have supplied the theme and continuity music to the TVNZ ‘South’ and ‘North’ series presented by Marcus Lush,” he said.

“And the live show steps it up a notch further – four-part harmonies, rootsy Gretsch guitar, Hammond organ with Leslie, and a rock solid rhythm section make for a tight and dynamic live sound that is exciting and unique.”

The DeSotos are Paul Gurney – lead vocals & guitar; Stuart McIntyre – bass & vocals; Ron Stevens – Hammond organ, keyboards, acoustic guitar & vocals; Bryan Harris – drums & vocals.

In the past, the group have made no excuses for naming their musical influences. If you close your eyes you might hear flavours of the Doobie Brothers, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, or even a Neil Young vibe.

WHO: The DeSotos

WHERE: Hokowhitu Bowling Club

WHEN: Friday, November 15, 7.30pm.

HOW MUCH: $30

