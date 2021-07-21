The Complete History of Palmerston North - Abridged comes to Centrepoint Theatre

Palmerston North's Kane Parsons is a wearer of many hats, on and off the stage. He stars in The Complete History of Palmerston North - Abridged. Photo / Matt Barnes

Palmerston North's history comes to the stage of one of the city's jewels for four weeks.

The Complete History of Palmerston North - Abridged is a celebration of Palmerston North's history, and was commissioned by Palmerston North City Council as part of the city's 150th anniversary.

The show zooms its way through Palmy's past and present faster than a stock car doing laps around The Square. Through song, satire and silliness, this deconstruction of nearly 150 years of Palmy history will have you in stitches, Centrepoint general manager Kate Louise Elliott says.

Abridged stars Regan Taylor, Jess Loudon and Kane Parsons, and is written and directed by Gregory Cooper (That Bloody Woman, The Streaker).

Cooper has been researching Palmerston North's history over the past two years since he was approached by Centrepoint Theatre to craft the show.

"The Palmerston North community have been so instrumental in bringing this show to life by offering their many stories and memories as inspiration," he says.

The Details

What: The Complete History of Palmerston North – Abridged

When: July 24 – August 22

Where: Centrepoint Theatre

Tickets: From Centrepoint's box office and website