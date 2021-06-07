The Big Sing Secondary Schools Choral Festival comes to Palmerston North

St Matthew's Collegiate School in Masterton is one of the schools competing in The Big Sing on June 17. Pictured is the junior choir. Photo / Supplied

More than 700 students are taking part in this year's The Big Sing Secondary Schools Choral Festival for Manawatū-Whanganui.

On June 17, 22 choirs from 12 schools will take part in the day-long festival in Palmerston North. The choirs from Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa and Horowhenua range in size from 15 to more than 75 singers.

This Big Sing regional festival is one of 11 such events being held throughout New Zealand in June under the auspices of the New Zealand Choral Federation.

The recitals sessions start at 10am and 2pm with each choir presenting a bracket of two or three pieces.

At the gala concert at 7pm each choir will present one item.



The adjudicator is Rachael Griffiths-Hughes, convener of the University of Waikato Conservatorium of Music.

The Details

What: The Big Sing

When: Thursday, June 17, 10am, 2pm, 7pm

Where: Regent on Broadway

Tickets: Adults $5, gala concert $25. School students free to all sessions but tickets for the gala concert need to be uplifted from the Regent.