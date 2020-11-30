The 41st Jenny Mair Highland Square Day - attracts the country's best

The 41st Jenny Mair Highland Square Day will be held at Te Marae o Hine in The Square on December 12.

Jenny Mair is a local identity who was on the original Square Day Contest committee and is still involved on the team today.

The day begins at 8.30am with bagpipe and drum solos ranging from novice to A grade and attracts some of New Zealand's best musicians.

At 11am the pipe band contest starts with the grade four bands and runs through till around 5pm.

Grade one bands will complete the day.

There will be 15 bands in attendance over the four grades ending with a street march through The Square followed by prizegiving at around 5.30pm.

There will be stalls and food on site along with entertainment from the local Scottish country and highland dancers and from the Manawatū Strength Club staging a self-managing "Heavies" event.

Getting involved with piping, drumming and dancing provides opportunities for leaning new skills, team activities, national and international travel, camaraderie and lifelong friendships.