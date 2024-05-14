ManawaTech's new executive officer Benji Pritchard says the region has real strength and breadth in its tech ecosystem. Photo / Judith Lacy

What industries is Palmerston North known for? Agriculture, education and logistics - yes.

But ManawaTech wants to add another industry to Palmy’s profile - technology.

This year, it has organised eight free events for Techweek, billed as Aotearoa’s festival for tech that’s good for the world.

The week kicks off on Monday with Manawatū Innovation Showcase, providing a glimpse into the start-ups, technologies and innovations being worked on within the region.

The Women in Technology panel returns on May 21. Graduates and experienced tech professionals will discuss their journeys, goals and aspirations.

May 22′s Power of LinkedIn workshop will cover personal branding. Discover how to articulate your strengths, tailor your LinkedIn profile to reflect your true self, and engage in meaningful ways.

On May 23, there will be two sessions of the gamified Digital Manufacturing Challenge. Teams will be challenged to make the best technology investment decisions for a digital factory, before justifying their investment to gain points.

The Manawatū Mega Meetup, also on May 23, will provide plenty of networking opportunities and the chance to meet ManawaTech executive officer Benji Pritchard. Digital Skills Agency managing director Daniel Merriott will talk about mental health in the tech sector.

EmpowHer on May 24 is designed to inspire Year 9-13 girls to pursue a tech career.

Tech Week ends on May 25 with Manawatū Game Jam for 11 to 13-year-olds. Use The Brave Venture’s game simulator to create your own action-adventure game then work together to create a new game.

This is the fourth year Tech Week has been celebrated in Manawatū.

Pritchard is three weeks into the ManawaTech executive officer role. He has moved back to Palmerston North after living in Wellington for seven years. He was an innovation specialist for Creative HQ, owned by economic development agency WellingtonNZ.

Pritchard helped deliver Wellington’s tech strategy and plans to leverage Wellington events for Manawatū.

His ManawaTech role is one day a week with the remainder of his working week spent at The Factory as a start-up specialist.

There are more than 125 tech companies in Manawatū. People would be surprised by the size and growth of the industry, he said.

One of ManawaTech’s goals is to get Manawatū known as a leading tech hub.

Pritchard wants young people interested in tech to realise they can have a career here as much as in Wellington, Auckland or Christchurch.

ManawaTech creates opportunities for cross-pollination and for businesses to help each other grow.

The industry-led non-profit organisation has 36 company members including agri-tech firms Biolumic, GlobalHQ and Levno.

Other members include Plumbing World (its national support office is in Palmerston North), electronic product design company Beta Solutions, Firecrest Systems which offers cloud-based solutions, and industrial design company Idea Developments.

ManawaTech now offers individual memberships, which are useful for people working remotely for tech companies.

For more information and free tickets to Techweek events visit techweek.co.nz.

