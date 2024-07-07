Te Whare Koha staff member Azania Rutherford (left) and volunteer Jane Mooney.

Helping people find the right clothes is in Jane Mooney’s veins. Volunteering at Te Whare Koha, the free clothing hub in Highbury, is a natural way for her to continue doing this after 35 years at EziBuy.

Officially she is on duty three days a week, but often takes clothes home to wash and iron so they’re looking their best for display.

Anyone can visit Te Whare Koha at 42 Pembroke St between 9am-12pm weekdays to access free clothing, linen, kitchenware, furniture and baby equipment.

It also has a pātaka kai (community food sharing shelf), often stocked with donated food from Just Zilch and Te Tihi, and fruit and veggies from its on-site garden. Sustainability is at Te Whare Koha’s core: rescuing items and food that would otherwise go to landfill.

One of 10 volunteers at Te Whare Koha, Mooney enjoys the friendliness between visitors and staff. Visitors often bring staff treats to show their appreciation for Te Whare Koha’s hard mahi in the community.